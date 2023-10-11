Bollywood Actor Tiger Shroff Excites Fans with Live Interaction on Instagram

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff recently engaged with his fans through a live interaction on Instagram. The actor, who is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’, took the opportunity to interact with his followers. During the live session, he was joined fellow actor Ranveer Singh, who entertained the audience with his humorous comments.

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, who previously worked together in ‘Heropanti’, will be sharing the screen again in ‘Ganapath’. Directed Vikas Bahl, the film is set to release on October 20, 2023. The presence of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan in the movie adds to the excitement.

During the live session, Ranveer Singh expressed his admiration for Tiger Shroff referring to himself as a ‘Tigerian’. In response, Tiger playfully called himself a ‘Ranveerian’. The two actors shared lighthearted banter, with Ranveer asking what Tiger was having for dinner and expressing his desire to have a physique like him.

When asked about ‘Tiger Ka Message’, Tiger Shroff humbly replied that there is only one Tiger, and that is Salman Khan. He expressed his deep admiration for the superstar and acknowledged that he is simply a humble cat in front of Salman Khan.

In other news, Tiger Shroff is currently in Hyderabad shooting for an undisclosed project alongside Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh. The collaboration of these talented actors has generated immense excitement among fans.

Overall, Tiger Shroff’s Instagram live session was a fun-filled event that allowed him to connect with his fans and give them a glimpse into his upcoming projects. The camaraderie between Tiger and Ranveer added an extra layer of entertainment, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the release of ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’.

