Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Love Story Blossomed on the Sets of Ram Leela

Gulshan Devaiah, in a recent Jist Townhall interview, shed light on the evolution of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s relationship during the shooting of the film Ram Leela. While he initially didn’t sense any chemistry between them, he witnessed a captivating connection develop after 25 days into the Mumbai schedule and later in Udaipur. Devaiah was pleasantly surprised the undeniable spark.

Devaiah admitted that while he believed Ranveer was genuinely interested in Deepika, he had doubts about her feelings towards him. However, he now acknowledges that the famous duo is undeniably a couple. Their love story took a significant turn during the making of Ram Leela, and it has only strengthened over time.

Months after they announced their wedding plans, Ranveer and Deepika, accompanied their loved ones, embarked on a trip to Italy to exchange their vows. The couple celebrated their union in traditional Konkani Hindu and Sikh Anand Karaj ceremonies at the picturesque Lake Como. Their wedding was a grand affair, and their love for each other was evident to everyone present.

As they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary, Ranveer took to social media to share a heartfelt picture of Deepika kissing him. The couple continues to radiate love and happiness, showcasing a beautiful bond that has grown stronger over the years.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s love story is an inspiration, proving that love can indeed blossom amidst the chaos of the film industry. From their initial connection on the sets of Ram Leela to their fairytale wedding, they have become one of Bollywood’s most beloved power couples.