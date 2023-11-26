Squid Game: The Challenge – Behind the Scenes of Western Reality TV’s Deadliest Games

Netflix’s new reality series, “Squid Game: The Challenge,” has taken the world storm with its compelling and deadly games. Inspired the Korean scripted series “Squid Game,” the reality series brings the intense and brutal games of the original show to life. But what goes into building these deadly challenges for Western reality TV? And what challenges did the creative team face in creating them?

One of the most iconic games in “Squid Game: The Challenge” is Red Light/Green Light. The production had to recreate this game on a large scale, taking all 456 contestants to the largest indoor space in Europe, Cardington Studios. The sheer scale of the game, with slow-mo “kills” accompanied Mozart’s ‘Lacrimosa’ Requiem in D Minor, is both incredible and horrifying. While the production has denied claims of frostbite, the game’s recreation highlights the morally dubious nature of the endeavor.

Another challenge in the series is the Mystery Telephone, a social challenge where contestants must convince someone else to take the phone or face elimination. While this challenge creates suspense, it is clear that contestants who signed up for a “Squid Game” reality series were aware of the strategies involved.

The series also features smaller-scale challenges, such as the Kitchen Nightmares, where pairs of contestants engage in tasks like peeling carrots and playing Ddakji. While these encounters mirror relationships from the original series, they feel less impactful in the context of the competition.

Overall, “Squid Game: The Challenge” offers an impressive and technically challenging experience for both contestants and viewers. However, the true highlights of the series come when it deviates from the original’s anti-capitalist horror and embraces the conventions of reality TV.

FAQ:

Q: Is “Squid Game: The Challenge” based on a Korean series?

A: Yes, it is inspired the Korean scripted series “Squid Game.”

Q: Were the challenges recreated faithfully?

A: The challenges were recreated as closely as possible, but with the added elements of reality TV.

Q: Did contestants suffer from frostbite during filming?

A: The production denies claims of contestants suffering from frostbite.

Q: When will the remaining episodes of “Squid Game: The Challenge” be released?

A: Four more episodes will be dropped on Netflix on November 29, and the finale will stream on December 6.