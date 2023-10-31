MAFS UK Cast Instagram Rankings Revealed: Who Reigns Supreme?

Social media has become a pivotal platform for reality TV stars to connect with their fans and document their journeys. The MAFS UK cast of 2023 has certainly embraced this trend, captivating audiences with their Instagram stories and grids. While the show itself has been filled with drama, the Instagram follower count of each cast member has become a fascinating topic of discussion. So, let’s find out which MAFS UK cast member reigns supreme on Instagram.

24. With a modest following of 5,984, Sean finds himself at the bottom of the ranking. Being a late addition to the party might explain his lower number of followers.

23. Mark, who was also late to join the experiment, has accumulated 10.3k followers. Not bad considering the circumstances.

22. Porscha, the first to leave the show, sits at 20.1k followers. It seems her early departure may have impacted her follower count negatively.

21. Jordan, with his undeniable charm, boasts 31.2k followers. His chest-baring picture alone has surely gained him a new legion of followers.

20. Terence, with his heart of gold, has amassed 38.4k followers. His posts and pictures have become iconic among fans.

19. JJ, unfortunately overshadowed other contestants, hopes to climb the ranks with his sincere treatment of Ella. His follower count remains a mystery.

18. Paul, despite not being an avid Instagram user, has gathered a respectable following of 47.2k. Fans are eager for more content from him.

17. Adrienne, a newcomer to the show, impresses with 48.7k followers. Her stunning transformation journey has piqued the interest of many.

16. Queen Erica, with her magnetic personality, sits at 52.2k followers. Fans are eagerly pushing for her inclusion in the top 10 most followed.

15. Arthur, known for his tennis skills and gym pics, boasts a solid following of 57.6k. Fans eagerly anticipate more couple pictures with Laura.

14. Peggy, with her impressive following of 60.8k, has surpassed our French heartthrob Georges. Fans are determined to rectify this injustice.

13. Nathanial, though not in the top 10, has garnered a respectable following of 63k. His journey continues to captivate viewers.

12. Tasha, exceeding the 50k mark, currently has 64.8k followers. As the show wraps up, her count is expected to soar higher.

11. Laura, with her beauty and elegance, has accumulated 69.3k followers. Fans appreciate her Chelsea girl lifestyle and dreamy Instagram feed.

10. Bianca, the queen among queens, makes her mark with 71k followers. Her early exit from the show hasn’t hindered her popularity.

9. Matt, surprisingly, has gathered 73.1k followers. His fitness and charm seem to have struck a chord with fans.

8. Thomas, a genuinely lovely individual, has achieved a following of 76.6k. Fans wish him nothing but the best.

7. Peggy, defying expectations, sits comfortably with 84.2k followers. Her popularity continues to soar.

6. Rozz, adored the nation, has become a true sweetheart with 86.6k followers. Fans can’t get enough of her.

5. Shona, a queen in her own right, kicks off the top five with 87k followers. However, it’s disheartening to see someone else ranking higher.

4. Brad, with a staggering 98.5k followers, has left everyone in disbelief. People question the influence of patriarchy on his popularity.

3. Jay, an absolute queen, stands tall with 108k followers. Her departure from the show was a blow, as viewers will miss her iconic northern vocals.

2. Luke, known for his chaotic Instagram antics, boasts an impressive following of 123k. Fans are eager to see what he’ll say next.

1. And finally, reigning supreme is Ella, with a massive following of 128k. She rightfully claims the top spot among the MAFS UK cast.

As the show evolves and comes to an end, these Instagram rankings are ever-changing. Stay tuned for more MAFS UK news, scandals, gossip, and updates.

