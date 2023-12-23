The Evolution of Kardashian Christmas Trees

The Kardashian family is no stranger to extravagant holiday celebrations. Each year, they release a highly anticipated Christmas card and throw over-the-top parties that rival scenes from a Hollywood movie. While matriarch Kris Jenner is known for her impeccable Christmas decorating skills, her daughters, including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner, have also embraced the art of festive decor. And what is a Christmas celebration without a beautifully adorned tree?

Over the years, the Kardashian clan has showcased a variety of Christmas trees, ranging from stunning displays to questionable choices. Let’s take a look at the evolution of their Christmas trees, from the worst to the best:

10. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 2019

In 2019, Kimye left fans puzzled with their unique “Christmas trees.” The clusters resembled cotton balls, toilet paper, and fancy hotel towels. While some suspected it was Kanye’s eccentric taste at work, it didn’t quite hit the mark. Score: 1/10

9. Kim Kardashian 2023

Kim’s hallway of trees in 2023 received mixed reviews. Critics on social media deemed it “tacky,” with an overload of decorations. Score: 2/10

8. Kris Jenner 2013

In 2013, Kris went a little overboard on Instagram with excessive filters. The poor quality of the photo made it difficult to appreciate the tree’s beauty. Score: 3/10

7. Kris Jenner 2014

Kris opted for a green theme in 2014, but it ended up looking chaotic. The addition of giant house plants drew attention away from the tree, leaving it underdressed. Score: 5.5/10

6. Kylie Jenner 2023

Kylie’s signature tall tree in 2023 exuded a humble yet rich feel with its vintage ornaments. Score: 6/10

5. Kourtney Kardashian 2022

Kourtney and Travis Barker embraced punk rock vibes in 2022 with their rocking red Christmas trees. The simplicity and glamor of the display earned them high marks. Score: 7/10

4. Kris Jenner 2016

In 2016, Kris went all out with three giant candy cane ornaments and a giant red polar bear. The psychedelic display was a feast for the eyes. Score: 7/10

3. Kylie Jenner 2018

Kylie’s golden tree in 2018 was like a work of art. The extravagant gold decorations, including the ornaments and the base, made it a showstopper. Score: 8.3/10

2. Khloe Kardashian 2019

Khloe’s tree in 2019, designed renowned flower artist Jeff Leatham, was a stunning creation. The fun and sassy tree, adorned with pink feathers and glowing ornaments, captured the essence of a sunset. Score: 9/10

1. Kourtney Kardashian 2019

Kourtney wins the top spot with her unconventional upside-down Christmas trees. Despite being impractical, these mounted trees created a captivating and otherworldly atmosphere. Score: 10/10

Honorable Mention: True Thompson 2019

In 2019, True Thompson received her own personalized bright pink Christmas tree with matching lights and a fuzzy rug. The adorable and cool display showcased the festive spirit of the youngest Kardashian family member.

While the Kardashian Christmas trees have had their fair share of hits and misses, one thing is certain: their holiday celebrations always make a statement and capture the attention of fans worldwide.