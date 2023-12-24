Netflix’s Holiday Movies Ranked: From Festive Delights to Cringeworthy Misses

Netflix is known for its wide range of original content, and during the holiday season, they dive into every festive genre imaginable. From heartwarming family-friendly films to swoon-worthy romances, Netflix has it all. However, not all holiday movies on the platform are hits. Some land in the cringeworthy category. Let’s take a look at Netflix’s holiday movies ranked from least cringe to most cringe.

1. ‘Let It Snow’ (2019)

With realistic storylines, queer romances, and hilarious dialogue, ‘Let It Snow’ stands out as the least cringe-worthy holiday movie on Netflix. This modern-day teen film, reminiscent of ‘Love Actually’, captures the holiday spirit without going overboard.

2. ‘Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square’ (2020)

While ‘Christmas on the Square’ may be campy, it’s far from cringe-worthy. The music, dancing, and the magic of Dolly Parton bring joy and celebration to this holiday film.

3. ‘Love Hard’ (2021)

Catfishing takes a new twist in ‘Love Hard’, where falling for someone on a dating app leads to unexpected surprises. Jimmy O. Yang’s endearing character and charming performance make this romantic comedy a delightful watch.

4. ‘Falling for Christmas’ (2022)

Despite its Hallmark-like storyline, ‘Falling for Christmas’ manages to embrace self-awareness and stars the beloved Lindsay Lohan. This combination makes it less cringe-worthy than expected.

5. ‘Holidate’ (2020)

With fun dialogue and great chemistry between Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey, ‘Holidate’ offers an enjoyable holiday movie experience. It may have a predictable ending, but the journey is worth it.

6. ‘Holiday in the Wild’ (2019)

Kristin Davis stars in this romantic Christmas film set in Africa. While it may have some cheesy moments and a hint of the white savior dynamic, it doesn’t veer too far into cringe territory.

7. ‘Best. Christmas. Ever!’ (2023)

Although ‘Best. Christmas. Ever!’ boasts a talented cast, it falls short in delivering humor and entertainment. The twist at the end may be emotional, but the overall likability of the characters leaves something to be desired.

8. ‘Single All the Way’ (2021)

While this queer Christmas story is cute, it perpetuates the stereotype that finding love during the holidays is essential for happiness. Nonetheless, it manages to be less cringe-inducing than Netflix’s traditional Hallmark-esque movies.

9. ‘A Christmas Prince’ Trilogy (2017, 2018, 2019)

With enjoyable performances Rose McIver and a sassy Princess Emily, the ‘A Christmas Prince’ films have their moments. However, the familiar undercover journalist plot and unoriginal dialogue make the trilogy cringe-worthy at times.

10. ‘The Princess Switch’ Trilogy (2018, 2020, 2021)

Vanessa Hudgens reigns as the queen of Netflix Christmas films in the ‘Princess Switch’ trilogy. While the concept of multiple identical characters is far-fetched, it’s the film’s absurdity that makes it cringe-worthy.

11. ‘Christmas Inheritance’ (2017)

‘Christmas Inheritance’ checks off all the boxes for a cringe-worthy holiday movie. From the contrived plot to the predictable character arc, it’s almost painful to watch.

12. ‘The Knight Before Christmas’ (2019)

With a pun on the title of ‘The Night Before Christmas and a nonsensical storyline, ‘The Knight Before Christmas’ tops the list as the most cringe-worthy movie on Netflix. The lack of chemistry and pointless Christmas magic make it hard to watch.

While Netflix’s holiday movie selection spans from delightful to cringeworthy, there’s something for everyone’s taste during the festive season.