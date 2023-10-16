Ranking Mike Flanagan’s Movies and TV Shows on Netflix

To celebrate the end of Mike Flanagan’s exclusive television output deal with Netflix, we’ve ranked all of his movies and TV shows that have been exclusively distributed the streaming service. Over the years, Flanagan has entertained millions of Netflix subscribers with his incredibly talented horror writing, directing, and producing.

At the bottom of the list is “The Midnight Club,” a series about terminally ill teenage patients residing at Brightcliffe Hospice. While the show wasn’t bad, it failed to live up to the high standards set Flanagan’s other work on Netflix.

In eighth place is “Before I Wake,” a film that uses the innocence of a child to bring terrifying nightmares to life. It was released in 2016, along with two other Flanagan projects, “Hush” and “Ouija: Origin of Evil.”

“Ouija: Origin of Evil” takes seventh place and revolves around a widowed mother and her daughters who invite an evil presence into their home through a seance scam. The film taps into the increasing obsession with Ouija boards.

In sixth place is “Gerald’s Game,” a viral hit that is considered one of the best films Flanagan has worked on for Netflix. It is an adaptation of Stephen King’s novel about a woman who must fight for her life while handcuffed to a bed.

“The Haunting of Bly Manor” claims the fifth spot, following the success of “The Haunting of Hill House.” Although it may not be as scary as its predecessor, it is memorable for its splendid love story.

“Hush” ranks fourth and belongs to the sensory deprivation horror genre. It tells the story of a deaf and mute writer who must fight for her life when a masked killer appears at her window.

In third place is “The Fall of the House of Usher,” which revitalizes the works of Edgar Allan Poe. Flanagan brings back familiar faces for this adaptation, and the cast delivers fantastic performances.

“Midnight Mass” takes second place and is the only series with an original story written Flanagan. It explores the legend of vampires and has been highly underrated.

While Mike Flanagan’s exclusive output deal with Netflix may have come to an end, his work continues to captivate audiences with its engaging storytelling and thrilling horror elements.

