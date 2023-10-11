Ranking Fast Food Mascots on LinkedIn: A Guide to Annoying LinkedIn Habits

In the world of LinkedIn, we all have those connections that make us question our life choices. Are our LinkedIn habits making us unhirable? To help navigate this professional network hellscape, we have ranked some major fast food franchise mascots as an indicator of how annoying you might be on LinkedIn.

At the top of our list is Happy Star from Carl’s Jr./Hardee’s. This mascot is the least annoying, barely online, and simply glad to be a part of your connections list. Occasionally, Happy Star will post about their New Age interests, like crystal energy healing, but overall, they prefer to enjoy life away from their computer.

Next, we have the Taco Bell Chihuahua. This little fellow is a lurker who always seems to be looking at your page and engages with your content, even sponsored posts. While it can be a bit creepy, you can give the Taco Bell Chihuahua a pass because, hey, it’s still your fast food of choice.

Birdie the Early Bird, the first female McDonald’s mascot, takes the 12th spot. Birdie posts advice at 5 a.m., hijacks your algorithm, and fills your feed with her posts. Though she may have some sound advice, you’ll probably forget about it after taking a screenshot. Interestingly, Birdie seems to genuinely enjoy eating worms.

Jollibee Bee is known for their excessive selfies and frequent posts on LinkedIn. They interact with everything you post, using lots of emojis, especially the “laugh-cry” one. While their exact job remains a mystery, they are always sharing “wins” and excited about new campaigns. It’s strange but oddly comforting to see a giant red bee at various events, reminding yourself that it’s just a parasocial relationship.

Grimace from McDonald’s treats LinkedIn like a personal Facebook page, sending unsolicited messages and oversharing constantly. Their posts often revolve around celebrity deaths and somehow connect it to recent injuries or clogged toilets. You may find yourself considering Grimace’s anatomy in ways you never wanted to.

The Little Caesar’s “PIZZA! PIZZA!” Guy announces every job transition with the grandeur of a presidential resignation. Each career change comes with an awards acceptance speech-style post, tagging multiple people for awkward thanks. Their lessons learned are the epitome of cliché, like “teamwork makes the dreamwork.” They also have a penchant for sharing “quirky” office photos that make no sense and occasionally quoting Green Day lyrics.

The Noid from Domino’s Pizza is that LinkedIn connection you vaguely know but can’t quite remember. They talk about personal challenges, like stopping pizza deliveries in their neighborhood, without divulging much else. The Noid is like a dream or a strange déjà vu experience.

Remember, this ranking is all in good fun and not meant to discourage you from using LinkedIn. Just be aware of your online habits and strive for professionalism in your interactions. Happy networking!

