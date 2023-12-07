The Battle of Ontario: A Rivalry for the Ages

Summary: The Battle of Ontario between the Ottawa Senators and the Toronto Maple Leafs may have lost some of its luster over the years, but it still remains one of the most captivating rivalries in hockey history. From intense playoff matchups to controversial moments, this rivalry has left a lasting impact on fans from both cities. While social media wasn’t around during its heyday, we can only imagine how some of these moments would have blown up online.

Rediscovering the Intensity: Battle of Ontario

The Ottawa Senators and the Toronto Maple Leafs are preparing to face off tonight, renewing a rivalry that dates back two decades. While the Battle of Ontario may not be as heated as in previous years, it still holds a place in the hearts of fans from both cities.

Once a fierce competition marked playoff showdowns and heated debates, the rivalry has faced challenges due to periods of struggle for both teams. But for those who remember the glory days, the Battle of Ontario remains a vivid memory.

During the early 2000s, the Senators and the Maple Leafs clashed in the playoffs four out of five years, creating a buzz among fans that spilled over into water cooler discussions, sports bar banter, and even family dinners. However, one thing that was missing during that time was social media. Today, we can only wonder how these historic moments would have played out online.

In an attempt to recapture the intensity, Sean McIndoe and Ian Mendes, two esteemed hockey analysts, have compiled a list of the top 20 Battle of Ontario moments from 2000 to 2004. From controversies to clutch goals, these incidents defined the rivalry and left lasting impressions on fans.

Although the list is subjective, it showcases the passion and excitement that once surrounded the Battle of Ontario. Moments like Ottawa city council trying to ban Leafs jerseys at Senators home games, Wendel Clark’s decisive goal in the original playoff series, and Mike Fisher forcing a Game 7 serve as reminders of the unforgettable battles that took place on the ice.

As we get ready to witness another chapter in the Battle of Ontario, let us not forget the rich history and tradition that this rivalry holds. While the teams may have changed and the intensity may have ebbed, the spirit of competition remains, reminding us why this has been one of the memorable rivalries in hockey.