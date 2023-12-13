Netflix’s Transparency Reveals Surprising Viewership Data

In a recent move to increase transparency, Netflix has released extensive viewership data for its titles, shedding light on the popularity of various shows and movies. While the release of such information is commendable, it raises questions about the implications for writers, actors, and the streaming platform itself.

One standout from the viewership data is the series “The Night Agent,” which emerged as the most popular title in the first half of the year. This raises speculation about whether the relatively unknown star of the series, Gabriel Basso, could now demand a higher salary. Alternatively, Netflix could argue that its platform offers more exposure to young actors, potentially giving them greater star power compared to other streamers.

The data also highlights the influence Netflix has on the film industry. For example, Todd Haynes, an indie director, managed to reach more viewers through his movie “May December” on Netflix than all his previous films combined in theaters. This statistic, revealed Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, underscores the platform’s broad reach and impact on filmmakers’ careers.

When comparing viewership numbers, the data reveals some intriguing insights. Scott Cooper’s “Pale Blue Eye,” a lesser-known arthouse film starring Christian Bale, accumulated 120 million hours watched. With a runtime of 2 hours, this translates to approximately 60 million viewers. By contrast, the highest-grossing film of all time, Avatar, sold 300 million tickets. Although Pale Blue Eye does not match Avatar’s popularity, it demonstrates the extensive reach and influence of Netflix, capturing the attention of millions of viewers, even if some only half-watched it while multitasking.

Surprisingly, the most-watched movie of the first half of the year on Netflix was “The Mother,” starring J. Lo, with an impressive 250 million hours watched. On par with Avatar’s ticket sales, The Mother was essentially half-watched approximately 120 million people. This showcases Netflix’s ability to attract massive audiences, even rivaling traditional box office numbers.

Adding to the data’s revelations, a ranking of stand-up specials provides further insight into their popularity. Chris Rock’s “Selective Outrage” topped the list with 36 million hours watched, indicating a substantial viewership that surpasses regular-season NFL games. John Mulaney’s special, “Baby J,” garnered more viewers than an episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” while other comedians like Whindersson Nunes also enjoyed significant success.

However, the data does prompt questions about the popularity of certain comedians. While Schumer’s special received 3.2 million hours watched in just two weeks, suggesting a moderate level of popularity, it remains to be seen whether she is as beloved as she assumes. Additionally, Netflix might use the data to negotiate lower asking prices with comedians like Hannah Gadsby, who gained fame through her Netflix special “Nanette.”

In sum, Netflix’s transparency initiative reveals a wealth of viewership data that offers valuable insights into the popularity and reach of its titles. While it generates excitement and possible opportunities for actors and creators, it also raises questions about industry dynamics and comedian popularity. The data not only showcases Netflix’s dominance but also underscores the evolving landscape of entertainment consumption.