Global Carbon Emissions: A Closer Look at Per Capita Figures

As we strive to address the urgent issue of climate change, it is crucial to gain a deeper understanding of carbon emissions on a global scale. While the largest economies often dominate the list of top carbon emitters, looking at per capita figures can provide valuable insights into the individual impact of each country’s population.

Based on data gathered Our World in Data, we can identify the top 15 countries with the highest per capita carbon emissions in 2021, measured in tonnes of CO₂. Topping the list is Qatar, with a staggering 35.6 tonnes of CO₂ per resident, significantly surpassing other nations in the ranking.

Interestingly, a common thread emerges when examining the top per capita emitters. Many of these countries rely heavily on fossil fuel exports, highlighting the link between economic reliance on these resources and high carbon emissions. Bahrain (26.7 tonnes) and Kuwait (25 tonnes) secure the second and third spots, respectively. Brunei (5th), UAE (6th), Saudi Arabia (8th), and Oman (9th) also make appearances in the top 10, underscoring their reliance on fossil fuel industries.

Additionally, island nations and territories demonstrate a notable presence in the ranking due to their smaller populations and significant energy needs. Countries like New Caledonia (7th), Sint Maarten (13th), and Palau (16th) burn fossil fuels to meet their energy demands, resulting in higher per capita emissions. Trinidad & Tobago (4th), as the largest natural gas producer and second-largest oil producer in the Caribbean, possesses an additional contributing factor.

Furthermore, it is important to recognize that per capita figures are just a part of the overall emissions landscape. For instance, Trinidad and Tobago’s contribution to global emissions in 2021 was a mere 0.1%. Nevertheless, these figures shed light on an undeniable reality: residents of higher income countries generate emissions over 30 times higher than those of lower income nations.

Examining per capita carbon emissions allows us to understand the unique challenges faced different countries and regions in tackling climate change. By recognizing the factors that contribute to these emissions, we can develop targeted strategies to reduce our carbon footprint and work towards a sustainable future.