How to Watch the Premiership Match Between Rangers and Motherwell

Rangers and Motherwell are set to face off in their upcoming Scottish Premiership match. Rangers are entering this game on the back of a 1-0 win against Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League group stage. They currently hold the fourth position in the league table, having secured nine points from five games. Rangers have displayed a strong defensive performance, having conceded only two goals so far, the lowest in the league.

Meanwhile, Motherwell has had a solid start to their season, currently occupying the fourth position in the table. They have won three games and accumulated 10 points from five matches. However, they suffered their first defeat against St. Mirren in the previous gameweek. Motherwell has scored six goals in the league, but their focus will be on improving their attacking efficiency.

The match between Rangers and Motherwell will take place at the Ibrox Stadium, home of Rangers, on September 24 at 10am EDT. Unfortunately, the game will not be available for streaming or watching in the US.

In terms of team news, Rangers will be without their striker Danilo, who is recovering from surgery for a fractured cheekbone. Midfielder Todd Cantwell is also expected to be sidelined due to an injury. On the other hand, Motherwell has a few injury concerns in the attacking department, with Mika Biereth, Jonathan Obika, and Conor Wilkinson ruled out. However, the rest of the squad is available for selection.

In their previous encounters, Rangers have emerged victorious in their last two games against Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership.

