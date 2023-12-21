Randy Orton Dominates SmackDown Once Again

Summary: In a stunning turn of events, Randy Orton secured yet another victory on SmackDown, this time with a massive RKO. His target? None other than Jimmy Uso, who was left “unconscious” at ringside for an extended period after the show ended. Orton, teaming up with LA Knight, proved to be a formidable force against Solo Sikoa and record-breaking Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso. It was Jimmy who ultimately fell victim to Orton’s lethal move, as he had to be rolled out of the ring last week, and even during the post-SmackDown dark match this week, he continued to sell the devastating RKO. Orton and Knight seem to have their sights set on The Bloodline, and this victory against two-thirds of the faction marks the first step forward in their plan. As Roman Reigns is set to make his return next week, tensions within The Bloodline are sure to rise. With Jimmy Uso reeling from Orton’s assault, fans can expect an intense clash when Reigns reenters the ring. Orton’s dominance is becoming a recurring theme on SmackDown, and his continued success is cementing his status as a formidable competitor in the WWE. With each RKO, Orton solidifies his place as a force to be reckoned with, leaving his opponents unable to recover. As the battle for supremacy intensifies, the wrestling world eagerly awaits the next move in this gripping storyline.