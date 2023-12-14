Randy Arozarena’s Instagram Post Sparks Trade Speculation

Randy Arozarena, the Tampa Bay Rays slugger, has set off a wave of speculation with his latest Instagram post featuring Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the post, Arozarena shared a couple of photos of him and Ohtani together during the World Baseball Classic earlier this year.

While Arozarena’s intentions behind the post are unknown, fans and analysts couldn’t help but wonder if it was a subtle hint that the outfielder could be headed to the Dodgers. Social media quickly lit up with theories and discussions about a potential trade involving Arozarena.

The Dodgers have already been linked to trade rumors, particularly their reported interest in pitcher Tyler Glasnow. As one of the Rays’ prominent trade targets, Glasnow could join Arozarena in a potential deal between the two teams.

Arozarena had a solid season last year, hitting .254 with 23 home runs, 83 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases. However, it was his impressive postseason performance that made him a household name. With a career playoff batting average of .336 and 11 home runs, Arozarena proved to be a formidable opponent, especially against the Dodgers in the 2020 World Series.

If the Dodgers were able to acquire both Arozarena and Glasnow, it would be a significant boost to their roster. With the unique deferrals built into Ohtani’s contract, the Dodgers have the financial flexibility to pursue impact players like Arozarena and Glasnow.

While Arozarena is projected to earn $7 million next season and is under team control until 2026, Glasnow carries a higher price tag with a salary of $25 million for the upcoming season.

Only time will tell if Arozarena’s Instagram post was simply a friendly reunion or a hint at an impending trade. Until then, fans will continue to speculate and await any official announcements from the teams involved.