Los Angeles Dodgers Rumored to Pursue Trade for Randy Arozarena and Tyler Glasnow

In a surprising development, rumors are swirling that the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to make a major move to acquire both Randy Arozarena and Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays. While Dodgers fans were initially captivated Arozarena’s recent Instagram post featuring him together with Shohei Ohtani, it seems there may be more to this connection than meets the eye.

Arozarena, known for his stellar performance in the playoffs, had an impressive 2021 season with a .254 batting average, 23 home runs, 83 RBI, and 22 stolen bases. His postseason numbers have been nothing short of remarkable, boasting a career batting average of .336 with 11 home runs, 17 RBI, and an OPS of 1.104 across 33 games. Dodgers fans still vividly remember his outstanding performance in the 2020 World Series against their team.

On the other hand, Glasnow would be a valuable addition to the Dodgers’ rotation, which is relatively thin. Despite battling injuries during his time with the Rays, the right-hander has shown electric potential when healthy. With an ERA of 3.20 and an impressive win rate of 62.8% in 71 starts for Tampa Bay, Glasnow could provide the Dodgers with much-needed pitching depth.

However, acquiring both Arozarena and Glasnow would come at a considerable cost. The Dodgers have already committed a substantial amount of money to Ohtani, utilizing the unique deferral structure in his contract to accommodate future acquisitions. Arozarena is projected to earn $7 million next season and remains under team control until 2026. In contrast, Glasnow’s price tag is much higher, with the Rays set to pay him $25 million next season.

As speculation continues to build, Dodgers fans are eagerly waiting to see if these trade rumors will come to fruition. If successful, the addition of Arozarena and Glasnow could further solidify the Dodgers’ status as formidable contenders in the upcoming season. Only time will tell if the Dodgers’ pursuit of these two standout players will become a reality.