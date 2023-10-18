Randall Theatre Company Launches Best Seat TV Streaming Service

After receiving generous donations last week, the Randall Theatre Company in Medford, Oregon has announced the launch of their new streaming service, Best Seat TV.

Thanks to the donations, which amounted to around $6,000, the theatre company is now able to pay their landlords, who own the Ghostlight Playhouse, where their performances take place, through the end of the month. The financial support has given the company a renewed sense of hope, as they were previously facing the possibility of closure.

John Wing, the executive director at the Randall Theatre Company, expressed gratitude and relief, stating, “Last week at this time, I thought we were going to have to be closing our theater down and now we’re in a position where we actually have a little bit of fight left in us.”

To ensure the sustainability of their operations, the theatre company aims to secure 300 monthly subscribers on their streaming service, with a subscription cost of $10 per month.

Best Seat TV will showcase a variety of local theatre performances, as well as featuring talented artists and comedic acts. This new platform will provide a unique opportunity for audiences to engage with and support the local arts community, particularly during these challenging times when live performances are limited.

For more information about Best Seat TV and to subscribe, interested individuals can visit either the Ghostlight Playhouse website at ghostlightplayhouse.com or the Randall Theatre website at randalltheatre.com.

