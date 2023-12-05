New Controversial Moments in ‘Animal’ Spark Online Debate

Summary: ‘Animal’, the latest film directed Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has stirred up heated discussions online due to several controversial scenes. From a character asking a woman to lick his shoe to a schoolboy carrying a gun in his sister’s college, these moments have ignited passionate arguments on social media. Audiences have expressed concerns about the film’s treatment of women and the inclusion of provocative dialogues that have been deemed insensitive. Furthermore, a scene featuring the protagonist appearing naked after heart surgery has divided opinions on whether it was necessary. ‘Animal’ has become one of the most talked-about Bollywood movies online this year, sparking intense debate on its content and the portrayal of women.

1. Ranbir Kapoor’s Shoe-Licking Request:

One scene in ‘Animal’ involves Ranbir Kapoor’s character asking Tripti Dimri’s character to lick his shoe as a demonstration of her love for him. This particular scene has been criticized for its problematic nature, drawing attention from filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma in his extensive review.

2. Young Ranbir Kapoor Entering College with a Gun:

A highly contentious scene depicts a young Ranbir Kapoor carrying a gun into his sister’s college to warn those who have harassed her. This scene has been met with strong disapproval, with audience members expressing their concerns about the glorification of such actions.

3. “Pad Change” Dialogue:

In a conversation between Ranbir Kapoor’s character and Rashmika Mandanna’s character, a line about menstrual periods has sparked outrage and backlash. Critiques claim that the dialogue displays insensitivity towards the topic.

4. “You Have a Big Pelvis” Dialogue:

Ranbir Kapoor’s character attempts to manipulate Rashmika Mandanna’s character praising her physical features, specifically mentioning her pelvis and the ability to bear healthy children. This dialogue has been heavily criticized for perpetuating toxic masculinity.

5. Nude Scene:

A notable scene in ‘Animal’ features Ranbir Kapoor’s character appearing fully nude after a heart surgery. While some applaud the actor’s boldness, others question the necessity of such a scene in the film.

The controversies surrounding ‘Animal’ have sparked intense debates among social media users who are expressing strong opinions about the film’s treatment of women and the inclusion of provocative scenes. The online discussions reflect the growing concern over the portrayal of gender dynamics and the need for responsible storytelling in Bollywood.