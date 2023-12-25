Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Step Out with Daughter in Mumbai

In a heartwarming sight, Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted in Mumbai with their 13-month-old daughter. The couple made their first public appearance with their little one at the Kapoor family’s Christmas brunch. As they arrived for the event, Ranbir and Alia posed happily for the paparazzi, with their adorable daughter dressed in a cute white and pink frock, complete with a reindeer on the front and red shoes.

While this was a moment of joy for the couple, it also marked their daughter’s ‘paparazzi debut’. Expressing their gratitude, Ranbir and Alia thanked the media for their well wishes. However, the couple has previously spoken about the need for privacy for their young child. Alia, in particular, has been vocal about wanting to protect her daughter from the overwhelming presence of social media.

“We are new parents, and we are still figuring out how we feel about her face being splashed all over the internet,” Alia had stated in an earlier event. “We love her and are proud of her, but she is barely a year old. We want to shield her from the constant scrutiny and invasion of privacy,” she added.

The issue of privacy for celebrity children is a recurring topic in the entertainment industry. While some stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been more open to their children being photographed in public, others like Rani Mukerji and Anushka Sharma have firmly expressed their desire for privacy protection.

Ranbir and Alia, who tied the knot in April, have been enjoying professional success in their respective careers as well. Ranbir’s recent release, ‘Animal,’ has been a box office hit, while Alia’s performance in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ earned her the National Film Award this year. As they continue to balance their personal and professional lives, the couple aims to navigate the challenges of parenthood with love and care for their little one.