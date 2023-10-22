Rams Look to Finish Homestand Strong Against Steelers

The Los Angeles Rams are set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 22. After splitting their first two games of the homestand, the Rams are aiming to end it on a high note with a victory over the Steelers.

The Steelers are coming off ae week and have had a week’s rest to prepare for the game. They have been successful in their last six seasons. However, their offense has been struggling this season, which is holding the team back. Second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett leads the offense, which ranks 20th in scoring and 27th in passing yards. Running back Najee Harris and receiver George Pickens have been key contributors to the offense.

While the Steelers’ defense excels at pressuring the quarterback, they have struggled in other areas. They allow a high average of rushing yards per game and have a weak pass defense. Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein will have his hands full with Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt, who leads the team with eight sacks.

The game will be broadcast on Fox regionally and on YouTube TV’s Sunday Ticket nationally. It can also be streamed on various platforms such as the LA Rams Mobile App, NFL+, ESPN+, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu Live TV, and Sling TV. Radio coverage is available on ESPNLA 710 AM and several other affiliate stations.

Overall, the Rams have an opportunity to exploit the Steelers’ defense and secure a win before embarking on road games against the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. The game promises to be an exciting matchup for football fans to enjoy.

