Preview: Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams are set to face off against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 15. With Rams Head Coach Sean McVay potentially missing the game for the birth of his first child, the team will look to extend their record to 3-3. The Cardinals, on the other hand, are hoping to snap a two-game losing streak and improve their 1-4 record.

One key factor to watch in this matchup is the Cardinals’ strong run game. Led James Conner, the rush attack is currently ranked 5th in yards gained and 2nd in yards per carry. However, Conner will be out for the Rams game due to an injury, leaving rookie Emari Demarcado and sophomore Keaontay Ingram to take his place. Thus far, they have only managed to gain 63 yards combined at a 2.4 per rush clip. Speedy wide receiver Rondale Moore has also contributed 116 yards around the edges.

In terms of quarterbacks, the Cardinals’ starting quarterback Kyler Murray is injured, allowing journeyman Josh Dobbs to step in. Dobbs, who has had stints with multiple teams, will be getting his first regular starting opportunity. He has shown promise, completing 66% of his passes for 980 yards, six touchdowns, and only two interceptions. Dobbs has also contributed 142 rushing yards and a touchdown.

On defense, the Cardinals have struggled both against the run and the pass. They have allowed an average of over 400 yards of offense in each of their last four games. Their run defense is ranked 21st, while their pass defense is ranked 28th. The Rams will look to exploit this weakness and potentially pull ahead in the game.

Overall, this matchup presents an opportunity for the Rams to take advantage of the Cardinals’ struggling defense. With McVay potentially absent, it will be interesting to see how the team performs. The game will be broadcast on Fox regionally and on Youtube TV’s Sunday Ticket nationally. Various streaming services and radio stations will also provide coverage of the game.

Definitions:

– Rush attack: The offensive strategy of running the ball with the intention of gaining yards and advancing towards the opposing team’s end zone.

– Injured Reserve List: A list in the NFL where players are placed if they are unable to play due to injury.

– Dual-threat QB: A quarterback who is skilled in both passing and running the ball.

– Snap split: The division of playing time among multiple players at the same position.

– Scoring defense: The average number of points allowed per game a team’s defense.

– Over/under total: The predicted total number of points scored both teams in a game. Bettors can wager on whether the actual total will be over or under the predicted number.

– Money line: The odds associated with betting on a team to win the game outright.

Sources:

– No specific URLs provided