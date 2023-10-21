Rams Running Back Kyren Williams Placed on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Rams have announced that their running back, Kyren Williams, has been placed on injured reserve due to a sprained left ankle. This means that Williams will be sidelined for at least the next four games, with the possibility of returning in Week 12 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Williams took over as the Rams’ lead back in Week 2 after winning the starting job from Cam Akers. He made an immediate impact scoring two touchdowns in each of the Rams’ first two games. In Week 4, Williams had a breakout performance with his first 100-yard rushing game against the Indianapolis Colts.

However, Williams’ season took a turn in Week 6 when he suffered an ankle sprain during the fourth quarter of the game against the Cardinals. Initially, the Rams were not overly concerned about the severity of the injury, but it became apparent Monday that Williams would require more time to recover. Throughout the week, he was seen wearing a cast and using a scooter to get around during practices.

To fill the void left Williams’ absence, the Rams have promoted Darrell Henderson from the practice squad to the active roster. Henderson will join newly signed Myles Gaskin, rookie Zach Evans, and veteran Royce Freeman as options in the Rams’ backfield. However, the team may choose to have one of the backs inactive for their upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Injury reserve is a designation in the National Football League (NFL) for players who are unable to participate in games due to injury. It allows teams to add a replacement player to their active roster while the injured player recovers.

