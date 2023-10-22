Rams Defense Falters in Fourth Quarter, Leading to Loss Against Steelers

The Rams’ defense appeared dominant for three quarters against the Steelers, holding them to only six first downs and 110 total yards. Standout performances from Michael Hoecht and Cobie Durant added to their defensive success. However, everything changed in the fourth quarter.

The Rams defense crumbled as they allowed back-to-back touchdown drives, surrendering 139 yards and giving up nine first downs. George Pickens and Diontae Johnson took advantage of the Rams’ vulnerabilities, delivering damaging plays deep into their territory.

Despite previously holding a touchdown lead, the Rams offense struggled to move the ball, gaining a mere 18 yards before punting it away. Unfortunately, the exhausted defense couldn’t prevent the Steelers from making crucial advances down the field. In the end, quarterback Kenny Pickett’s decisive fourth-down sneak sealed a 24-17 victory for the Steelers, while the Rams fell to a 3-4 record for the season.

Although the offense wasn’t at its best, running backs Darrell Henderson and Royce Freeman stepped up, combining for over 100 yards and preventing the Steelers from solely focusing on the pass. Additionally, rookie Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell made noteworthy contributions. Atwell surprised everyone with a touchdown reception, snatching a pass intended for Cooper Kupp in the end zone. Nacua, on the other hand, continued his impressive performance, accumulating his fourth 100-yard game in just seven games played. His exceptional 36-yard reception, made against double coverage, set up Henderson for a crucial touchdown run.

Unfortunately, kicker Brett Maher’s missed field goals and extra point opportunities played a significant role in the Rams’ loss. Had he been successful, the outcome of the game could have been different.

In summary, the Rams’ defense excelled for most of the game, but ultimately faltered in the fourth quarter, allowing the Steelers to seize the victory. The Rams’ offense showed promise, with notable contributions from their running backs and unexpected plays from rookies. However, shortcomings in the kicking game prevented them from closing the gap.