Road Closures and Detours Announced for Highway Maintenance in Hempstead

The New York State Department of Transportation has announced road closures between the Southern State Parkway and the Meadowbrook State Parkway in Hempstead. Commencing on Thursday, December 7, two ramps will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., weather permitting. The closures are necessary to facilitate highway maintenance.

The following ramps will be closed during the specified times:

1. Exit 22N from the eastbound Southern State Parkway to the northbound Meadowbrook State Parkway.

2. Exit M6E from the southbound Meadowbrook State Parkway to the eastbound Southern Parkway.

Motorists who typically utilize these ramps during the closure times will be detoured to Exit 24N and Exit M7E as alternate routes, respectively. It is important for drivers to plan their journeys accordingly and follow the designated detours to minimize disruptions.

To ensure the safety of workers and drivers, transportation officials have reminded motorists that fines will be doubled for speeding in work zones. This serves as a vital reminder to all drivers to adhere to speed limits and exercise caution when navigating through construction areas. Taking these precautions will help protect both the workers and fellow road users.

As always, drivers are encouraged to stay updated with the latest news and road closures in their area through reliable news sources. By staying informed, motorists can effectively plan their routes and avoid unnecessary delays.

Please note that the closures are subject to weather conditions. Any changes or updates to the closures will be communicated the New York State Department of Transportation.