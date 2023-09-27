Netflix’s Animated Scott Pilgrim Adaptation Introduces Alterations to the Story

Netflix’s upcoming animated adaptation of the popular Scott Pilgrim comics is set to release in November, and fans can expect some changes to the beloved story. One notable alteration involves Scott’s crush, Ramona Flowers, who now works for Netflix, as revealed in a recent clip from the series.

In the original graphic novel and the live-action film adaptation, Ramona worked as a courier for Amazon.ca. However, in the animated series titled Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Netflix takes center stage. To lure Ramona to his home, Scott learns about Ramona’s job at the DVD rental company and consults with his roommate on which DVD to order from Netflix.

This clever twist serves as an organic form of product placement for Netflix. It also eliminates one of Netflix’s competitors from the show that the streaming giant is funding. Additionally, the change establishes the setting of Scott Pilgrim in agone era when people still received DVDs through mail. Notably, Netflix closed its DVD rental business in April of this year, making this alteration both nostalgic and timely.

The released clip from the animated series suggests that more changes are in store for fans of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s creation. Netflix hints at additional alterations to the storyline, leaving viewers curious about what’s to come. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is set to debut on Netflix on November 17, with the original cast from the live-action film reprising their roles.

Sources:

– [source article]