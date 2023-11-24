BJP Signals Importance of Ram Temple Inauguration with Profile Picture Change

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has recently made a significant change to its official profile picture on social media platform “X.” The new profile picture prominently features an illustration of the long-awaited Ram Temple in Ayodhya and indicates the eagerly anticipated date of its inauguration – January 22, 2024. This move the BJP serves as a clear signal of the party’s commitment to the temple’s construction and underscores the importance of the upcoming inauguration.

Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP’s information technology cell, confirmed that the new profile picture has been in place for a few days now. He stated that during the lead-up to the recent G20 Summit in New Delhi, the BJP used images related to the summit, and now, with the imminent inauguration of the Ram Temple, they have made this symbolic change. The decision to prominently display the temple’s illustration reflects the party’s dedication to commemorating this historic event.

In October, Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and provided an update on the temple’s progress. Rai confirmed that the installation of the Lord Ram idol in the Garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) is scheduled for January 22, 2024. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at this momentous occasion, further highlighting the significance attached to the temple’s inauguration.

The profile picture change on the BJP’s official social media account acts as an effective visual representation of the party’s endorsement and anticipation of the Ram Temple’s inauguration. It serves as a powerful statement, conveying the immense cultural, religious, and political relevance of this event to the BJP and its supporters across the country.

FAQ:

Q: What is the new profile picture of the BJP on social media?



The new profile picture prominently features an illustration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and indicates the date of inauguration – January 22, 2024.

Q: Why did the BJP change its profile picture?



The BJP changed its profile picture to highlight the importance and upcoming inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, showcasing the party’s commitment to the temple’s construction.

Q: Who confirmed the installation date of the Lord Ram idol?



Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, confirmed that the idol will be installed on January 22, 2024, during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Q: Will Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the inaugural event?



Yes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be present at the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024.