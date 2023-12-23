Vehicle Recalls: Ram, Infiniti, Ford, and Mercedes-Benz

According to recent reports from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), several vehicle recalls have been issued major automakers. These recalls affect various models from Chrysler, Nissan, Ford, and Mercedes-Benz.

One of the largest recalls involves Chrysler’s Ram vehicles from the model years 2023 to 2024. A total of 142,150 vehicles are being recalled due to a steering column control module malfunction. This malfunction can cause the high beams to turn on when using the turn signal, which may confuse other drivers and limit visibility. Chrysler will replace the affected parts free of charge, and owners can expect to receive notification letters January 17, 2024.

Nissan is recalling 20,051 Infiniti QX60 vehicles from 2022 to 2024. The vehicles’ Adaptive Front-Light System (AFS) may not adjust the headlights downward at certain speeds, which can reduce visibility and increase the risk of a crash. Nissan dealers will fix the settings of the Intelligent Power Distribution Module (IPDM) without any cost to the owners. Notification letters will be sent out on January 12, 2024.

Ford has also issued recalls for two different models. The first recall affects 18,527 2022 F-150 vehicles, where the parking lights flicker when the headlights are activated. This can impair visibility on the road and increase the risk of a crash. Ford dealers will fix the LED driver module software for free, and owners will be notified January 14, 2024.

The second Ford recall involves 5,118 2022-2023 F-150 Lightning vehicles. The software responsible for the electric stability control system (ESC) may not work correctly when the ignition cycle starts. This can cause the vehicle to operate without electronic stability, unknowingly increasing the risk of an accident. Ford dealers will update the software at no charge to the owners, and notification letters will be mailed December 18.

Finally, Mercedes-Benz is recalling 2,797 of its 2024 GLE 450e Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) vehicles. A software error in the electronic stability program (ESP) can increase the force required to stop the vehicle, potentially leading to longer stopping distances and a higher risk of a collision. Affected owners will receive notification letters on January 30, 2024, and dealers will reboot the ESP control unit software free of charge.

If you own a vehicle from any of the above-mentioned brands and models, it is advised to contact the respective customer service numbers provided for further assistance and information regarding these recalls.