Ralph Lauren to Launch Limited-Edition Polo ID Bags in China

Ralph Lauren is set to expand its presence in China launching limited-edition versions of the Polo ID shoulder bag. In collaboration with Tao Liang, also known as Mr. Bags, the collection will include black calfskin and pink suede versions of the mini Polo ID, as well as a black calfskin large-size Polo ID. The bags are designed to cater to Chinese customers’ desire for a stylish yet practical option at a reasonable price point.

While pink is a popular color among young Asian customers, the black and silver combination provides a timeless and versatile choice that fits both the old-money narrative and the cool-girl vibe. The mini-sized bag will be priced at 4,290 renminbi ($605), while the larger version will retail at 6,590 renminbi ($928).

The limited-edition pink suede mini Polo ID bags will be available for sale on Mr. Bags’ WeChat Mini-program on December 6. The black versions will later be released in all Ralph Lauren stores in mainland China.

Ralph Lauren sees this collaboration with Mr. Bags as an opportunity to connect with local customers and expand its reach in China, especially in the digital space. Tao Liang, as an expert in luxury handbags and one of China’s most influential fashion bloggers, can help elevate Ralph Lauren’s credentials in the handbag and women’s apparel segments. The brand also plans to invest in smart retail, social media, and e-commerce channels to drive future growth and innovation.

In line with its strategic plan, “Next Great Chapter: Accelerate,” Ralph Lauren aims to achieve long-term, sustainable growth in the Chinese market. The brand intends to open more than 30 new stores per year in China over the next few years, in addition to its existing flagship stores in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Shenzhen.

By leveraging digital platforms such as Tmall, JD, and WeChat, Ralph Lauren continues to prioritize brand elevation, consumer engagement, and acquisition in China. The collaborative efforts with Tao Liang and the embrace of local digital tools have proven successful for both Ralph Lauren and other luxury brands within the Chinese market.

FAQ:

1. What is Ralph Lauren launching in China?

Ralph Lauren is launching limited-edition versions of the Polo ID shoulder bag in China.

2. Who is Ralph Lauren collaborating with?

Ralph Lauren is collaborating with Tao Liang, professionally known as Mr. Bags, for this collection.

3. What are the price ranges for the Polo ID bags?

The mini-sized Polo ID bag is priced at 4,290 renminbi ($605), while the large-size Polo ID is priced at 6,590 renminbi ($928).

4. Where can customers purchase the limited-edition bags?

The pink suede versions will be available for purchase on Mr. Bags’ WeChat Mini-program, while the black versions will be sold in all Ralph Lauren stores in mainland China.

5. What is Ralph Lauren’s long-term plan for the Chinese market?

Ralph Lauren aims to achieve long-term, sustainable growth in China opening more than 30 new stores per year and investing in smart retail, social media, and e-commerce channels.