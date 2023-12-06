Remembering Ralph Cirella: An Influential and Unforgettable Soul

Ralph Cirella, a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 58. Known for his work as radio host Howard Stern’s stylist and makeup artist, Cirella’s death has left many with a profound sense of sadness and loss. While the cause of his passing was related to his battle with a rare form of lymphoma, it is clear that his impact on those around him extends far beyond his illness.

Stern, who shared the news of Cirella’s death on his show, spoke openly about their deep friendship. Cirella’s devotion to Stern was evident, and his infectious laughter brought joy to every moment they spent together.

Cirella’s influence went beyond his friendship with Stern. He played a pivotal role in bringing people together, as evidenced Stern’s own relationship with his wife, model Beth Ostrosky. Cirella was responsible for introducing the couple, leaving a lasting impact on Stern’s life.

The outpouring of tributes from celebrities and friends reveals just how much Cirella meant to those who knew him. Comedian Ike Barinholtz bid farewell to his dear friend with a simple yet heartfelt message, while comic book filmmaker James Gunn expressed his devastation at the loss.

Even outside of the entertainment world, Cirella left an indelible mark. Close friend John Stamos described him as a “one-of-a-kind soul,” and recalled fond memories of their time together. Stamos highlighted Cirella’s exceptional talent as a makeup artist, recounting the moments when he would transform Stern into an uncanny replica of Larry King.

In his final exchange with Stamos, Cirella was reminded of the impact he had on others. A stranger explained that Stamos was considered lucky because of his friendship with Cirella. This profound statement reflects the deep connections Cirella formed and the lasting impression he left on those fortunate enough to know him.

Ralph Cirella may be gone, but his influence and spirit will undoubtedly live on. As friends and fans mourn his loss, they will remember him as an influential and unforgettable soul who brought laughter, joy, and a sense of togetherness to all those whose lives he touched.