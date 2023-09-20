Ralph Barbosa to Release Netflix Special “Cowabunga” on Halloween

Ralph Barbosa, a comedian known for his appearances on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and Comedy Central, is set to release his Netflix special, “Cowabunga,” on October 31st. Barbosa, who grew up in Mesquite, Texas, filmed the special at The Kessler Theater in Oak Cliff. In an exclusive interview, he discusses his roots in North Texas, his experiences performing at the Backdoor Comedy Club, and his thoughts on comedy in the digital age. Barbosa also shares his opinion that Dallas cheesesteaks are better than those in Philadelphia.

Barbosa, originally from Mesquite, has strong ties to the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas. He grew up visiting Oak Cliff Barbers, located across from The Kessler Theater, where he filmed his Netflix special. He credits his time spent at his father’s body shop in Oak Cliff and his work as a barber in the neighborhood for shaping his connection to the area.

When asked about the people and places that influenced his sense of humor, Barbosa explains that his group of nerdy, gamer-type friends helped him stay true to himself and his comedic style. On the other hand, his experiences hanging out with troublemakers also played a role in shaping his comedic approach. Barbosa recalls using humor to diffuse tense situations when he hung out with the dangerous-type kids, while feeling more at home and comfortable cracking jokes around his nerdy friends.

Barbosa reminisces about his early days as a comedian in Dallas, mentioning venues such as Noble Rey Brewing Company and the Backdoor Comedy Club. He expresses gratitude to Miss Linda Stogner and Jan from the club for giving him his first weekend stage time in Dallas. Reflecting on his decision to film his Netflix special at The Kessler Theater, Barbosa describes the experience as nerve-wracking but also enjoyable and fun. He had the support of his friends, who opened the show for him, as well as family members who were in attendance.

When it comes to his identity as a Latinx comedian, Barbosa emphasizes that he aims to be true to himself and writes jokes that are personal and funny to him. While he acknowledges that his material touches on his Mexican heritage, he does not label himself as a Mexican comedian and leaves it up to others to define his comedy.

Sources:

– “Ralph Barbosa’s Netflix special “Cowabunga” is set to release on Halloween” – The Dallas Morning News

– Image: Shutterstock