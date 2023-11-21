New Campaign Strategies and the Impact on Local Elections

The countdown to the upcoming local elections on November 30 is well underway, but there seems to be a notable difference in the campaign atmosphere this year. Unlike the high-energy, boisterous campaigns of previous years, the current campaign season has been relatively low key. While big leaders continue to hold important meetings, the local campaign itself has failed to generate the same level of excitement as seen during the 2018 assembly polls and subsequentpolls.

Political observers believe that the transition from traditional campaigning methods to a greater reliance on social media, coupled with cost considerations, has contributed to the subdued nature of the current campaign. Many candidates are utilizing social media platforms topass expenditure regulations, allowing them to engage with voters more freely and inexpensively. This shift has also led to changes in campaign schedules, with candidates now often venturing out later in the day and concluding their activities earlier in the evening.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has focused its campaign efforts on large-scale meetings and door-to-door canvassing, is still striving to gain momentum. According to party sources, their primary strategy involves targeting 25 seats where they have a strong chance of victory. However, the Congress party, initially showing a strong start, has faced criticism from the high command due to some candidates failing to adopt an aggressive campaign approach. Relying solely on the “six guarantees” offered the party is believed to be an insufficient strategy for success.

Even in BRS, well-known for its efficient poll management, the campaign scene has been notably subdued. While social media played a significant role this time around, candidates did not heavily invest in advertising and instead relied on campaign material provided their respective parties. This shift in approach has had a direct impact on small vendors who supply campaign materials and vehicles, as the demand for their services has decreased.

In conclusion, the current local election campaign has deviated from its traditionally vibrant nature. The shift toward social media engagement, coupled with cost considerations, has resulted in a more tepid and less explosive campaign. Candidates are now prioritizing efficiency and exploring alternative campaign strategies to secure victory in their respective constituencies.

