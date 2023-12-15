Raleigh City Sells Land to Habitat for Humanity at a Reduced Price to Foster Affordable Housing

In a bid to address the soaring cost of housing, Raleigh city leaders have reached an agreement to sell a piece of land valued at over $650,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Wake County for just $1. The property, located adjacent to the GoRaleigh Park-and-Ride lot on Poole Road, will serve as an integral part of Habitat for Humanity’s new Old Poole Place neighborhood.

Habitat for Humanity plans to construct nine townhomes on the site, which will be made available to income-qualified, first-time homebuyers. Two of these townhomes will be priced affordably for households earning up to 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI), with an income cap of $67,980 for a family of four. The remaining seven townhomes will be priced for households earning up to 80% of the AMI, with an income cap of $90,650 for a family of four.

City Manager Marchell Adams-David expressed enthusiasm for this initiative, highlighting the focus on homeownership rather than rentals in providing affordable housing opportunities. The estimated initial sales prices for the townhomes will be approximately $322,000 for those meeting the 60% AMI limit, and around $354,000 for those meeting the 80% AMI limit.

By making land available to developers at a reduced cost, the city aims to subsidize affordable developments and maintain housing affordability in the community. This approach has been acknowledged state authorities as a means to ensure the economic viability of such projects.

Furthermore, households within the Old Poole Place neighborhood may also be eligible for up to $45,000 in assistance through Raleigh’s Homebuyer Assistance Program. This program helps with down payments and other closing costs, striving to reduce the overall price of the homes.

Habitat Wake CEO Patricia Burch expressed gratitude for the city’s partnership, emphasizing the positive impact this decision will have on nine families who will now be able to purchase affordable homes. Additionally, the increased access to public transportation for hundreds of residents in the neighborhood is expected to greatly benefit the community as a whole.