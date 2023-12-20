Carolina Hurricanes’ Ownership Plans to Transform PNC Arena with New Business Ventures

Carolina Hurricanes’ owner, Tom Dundon, and General Manager, Don Waddell, have revealed their ambitious plans to create a thriving sports and entertainment district around the PNC Arena. As part of this vision, they are set to buy Backyard Bistro, a popular restaurant located just across the street from the arena. The purchase aligns with their larger strategy to transform the area into a prime destination for sports enthusiasts and entertainment seekers.

The potential acquisition of Backyard Bistro presents an exciting opportunity for the Carolina Hurricanes to bring a sportsbook to the vicinity. Under the newly enacted state sports wagering law, sportsbooks can be housed within professional sports arenas or nearby locations under the same ownership. This move could revolutionize the fan experience and provide an immersive environment for sports betting enthusiasts.

While the specifics of the plans are yet to be disclosed, Lance Wheeler, co-owner of Backyard Bistro, has assured patrons that the restaurant’s legacy will be preserved. The team intends to maintain the exceptional quality of food and service, ensuring a seamless transition of ownership. For the past 15 years, Backyard Bistro has been a cherished family-owned business deeply intertwined with the local community, and its continuity brings reassurance to loyal customers.

Moreover, the development of the sports and entertainment district around PNC Arena extends far beyond the acquisition of Backyard Bistro. Dundon envisions the transformation of the area into a vibrant hub that encompasses a music venue, retail stores, office spaces, a hotel, and rental homes. This ambitious endeavor, in conjunction with the impending $300-million upgrade to PNC Arena, demonstrates the commitment of the ownership and the Centennial Authority to create a world-class facility and a compelling destination for North Carolina and neighboring states.

Wheeler eagerly anticipates the future endeavors that the Carolina Hurricanes’ ownership will bring to the area. Recognizing the significant impact these initiatives will have on the community, he expresses excitement regarding the planned arena renovation and the comprehensive development of the entire 80-acre district. The stage is set for the PNC Arena area to become an unrivaled attraction for sports, entertainment, and economic growth for years to come.