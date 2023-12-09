Raleigh City Council Discusses New Measures to Address Noise Concerns

In a recent city council meeting in Raleigh, North Carolina, efforts to tackle noise-related issues were once again at the center of discussion. Two ordinances were brought up for consideration – a new nightlife permit and an updated noise ordinance. While the current noise ordinance relies on decibel levels to determine violations, the proposed changes would introduce a “reasonable person” standard to determine what constitutes unreasonable noise.

The proposed nightlife permit aims to replace the existing Raleigh Amplified Entertainment Ordinance and would bring about significant changes in the regulations governing bars, clubs, and other nightlife establishments in the city. These changes include stricter security requirements for businesses that have a history of violence or drug crimes, as well as increased penalties for establishments that violate noise and safety rules.

Under the new proposal, nightlife spots that maintain a crime-free record would be exempt from security requirements such as having an officer or guard present. Penalties for first-time offenders would range from $500 to $2,500 for subsequent offenses within a year, with the possibility of permit suspension after the fourth offense. Businesses currently holding the Amplified Entertainment Ordinance permit can automatically receive the new permit applying within the next 90 days but would need to renew it yearly.

However, concerns have been raised some investors, particularly those in the Glenwood Avenue area, about the potential impact of these new rules. They argue that a one-size-fits-all approach may not be suitable for the entire city and that stricter regulations on the downtown area could negatively affect the tax revenue generated.

The updated noise ordinance, which focuses on the “reasonable person” standard, is yet to be voted on the council. This approach considers the perspective of a typical individual to judge whether noise is deemed unreasonable. City officials have emphasized that training will be provided to law enforcement officers to make judgments based on these legal terms.

While some homeowners in the Glenwood South neighborhood have expressed dissatisfaction with the current noise policy, claiming it disrupts their sleep and daily routines, the council hopes to address their concerns when they revisit the matter in their first meeting of 2024.

Overall, the Raleigh City Council’s discussions reflect the ongoing efforts to strike a balance between regulating noise in the city’s vibrant nightlife scene while considering the diverse needs of businesses and residents alike.