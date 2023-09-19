Rakhi Sawant Makes Fresh Allegations Against Former Husband Adil Khan Durrani

Rakhi Sawant has once again made serious allegations against her former husband Adil Khan Durrani. The ongoing feud between the two has attracted a lot of attention, with both parties accusing each other of various wrongdoings.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rakhi shared a series of posts in which she claimed that Adil used her to gain fame. She also shared alleged WhatsApp chats in which Adil expressed his desire to participate in reality shows such as Bigg Boss or Lock Upp. According to Rakhi, she feels betrayed as she believes that Adil manipulated her for his own benefit.

Rakhi also shared her alleged marriage certificate and a video from their wedding in an attempt to prove her authenticity. She defended her Muslim identity and expressed her disappointment with Adil’s false allegations against her.

Adil, on the other hand, recently held a press conference where he accused Rakhi of being involved in a conspiracy to harm him. He claimed that Rakhi planned his demise through another individual named Shelly. Adil stated that he has filed complaints with the police to ensure his safety and hold Rakhi accountable if any harm comes to him.

The feud between Rakhi and Adil began when Rakhi accused him of physically assaulting her, threatening her life, and engaging in extramarital affairs. Adil was arrested on February 7, 2021, and was under police custody until recently.

The ongoing saga between Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani has become a public spectacle, attracting considerable attention from fans and the media alike. It remains to be seen how this unfortunate situation will unfold and whether the truth will prevail.

