Rajveer Deol Opens Up on the Deols’ Lack of Social Media Presence and Massive Fan Base

Rajveer Deol, son of Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, is all set to make his debut in the film industry with the upcoming movie Dono. While fans eagerly await his first on-screen appearance, Rajveer recently spoke about the Deols’ limited social media presence and how they still manage to receive immense love from their fans.

In an interview with DNA, Rajveer expressed his thoughts on the importance of social media relevance. He acknowledged that although the Deols may not actively promote themselves on social media, they still receive overwhelming love and support from the public. He mentioned that when he is out with his father, grandfather, or uncle, people shower them with endless adoration.

However, Rajveer acknowledged that their lack of social media presence tends to remain hidden. He stated, “We don’t really promote that love on social media that much. But I do know that there is a big fanbase for my family out there.”

Discussing the significance of social media in today’s age, Rajveer touched upon his father’s comeback to the success realm with the film Gadar 2. He emphasized that if one is not relevant on social media, they can quickly be forgotten. Additionally, he mentioned that his father’s previous success in the 80s and 90s had given the impression that his old-school formula was outdated.

Furthermore, Rajveer observed that the audience often does not know what they want. He remarked that recent films with a touch of the 90s have been well-received, indicating how much viewers have missed that era.

In conclusion, Rajveer acknowledged that despite their limited social media presence, the Deols continue to have a dedicated and passionate fan base. Their upcoming film, Dono, a romantic drama centered around a destination wedding, is set to release on October 5th.

