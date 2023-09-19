Office Hours: Snapchat’s Global Head of Fashion and Beauty, Rajni Jacques, on Her Career in Fashion and Tech

In ELLE.com’s monthly series Office Hours, we spoke with Rajni Jacques, Snapchat’s global head of fashion and beauty, about her first jobs, worst jobs, and career in the fashion and tech industry. Jacques, who holds a master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School, has had an extensive career in fashion and publishing, working for titles like Nylon, Glamour, and Teen Vogue, as well as brands such as Madewell and Christian Louboutin.

Her first job was working on the sales floor at Banana Republic at a mall in New Jersey when she was 16 years old. This experience allowed her to navigate differences in age and work with people who were not like her. Although fashion was not initially on her radar, Banana Republic gave her the opportunity to gain work experience and financial independence.

One of Jacques’ worst job experiences was during an internship at an indie music magazine’s fashion department. She worked with individuals who had difficult personalities, leading to a stressful work environment. This experience taught her the importance of maintaining a work-life balance and recognizing when a job is not the right fit.

Working at Nylon exposed Jacques to multitasking and creative collaboration. Despite the challenges in management, she found camaraderie with her colleagues and was able to accomplish a lot with limited resources. This experience set the foundation for her career, as she took on various roles such as creative director, writer, and producer.

Jacques also discussed the value of journalism school, stating that while it is not necessary to become a journalist, it provided her with opportunities to connect with influential individuals and learn valuable skills. Her transition into the tech industry began when she noticed the disruption caused digital media. Wanting to bridge the gap between print and digital, she made a move into tech, working for companies like Madewell, Yahoo! Style, and Teen Vogue.

As the global head of fashion and beauty at Snapchat, Jacques brings her editorial skills and fashion knowledge to enhance the consumer experience. She emphasizes the importance of working cross-functionally within the company, building relationships with various teams to achieve common goals.

Overall, Jacques’s career journey showcases the potential for growth and exploration in the fashion and tech industry. Her experiences highlight the importance of adaptability, collaboration, and recognizing when it’s time for a new challenge.

