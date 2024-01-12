Rajasthan Assembly Introduces TV Channel and Paperless Proceedings

The Rajasthan Assembly recently unveiled its plans to establish a dedicated television channel aimed at broadcasting the proceedings of the House to keep the public informed about the assembly’s actions and activities. Speaker Vasudev Devnani announced on Tuesday that, following the model of Sansad TV, the assembly will launch its own TV channel and a dedicated WhatsApp channel to provide immediate information to the people. The move is part of the assembly’s efforts to enhance transparency and accessibility.

In addition to the television channel, the Rajasthan Assembly also aims to transition towards a paperless system. Devnani emphasized that the latest advancements in information technology will be utilized to make the proceedings of the assembly entirely paperless. This digital transformation will allow for efficient and streamlined operations, in line with the goals of the government’s Digital India initiative.

To ensure the security of the assembly in the face of potential cyber threats, officials have been directed to operate under the provisions of the Information Technology Act. A dedicated cybersecurity unit will be established on the assembly’s premises to provide training and education to members on digital security measures. This will not only protect the assembly’s electronic infrastructure but also safeguard sensitive information from unauthorized access.

Furthermore, the Rajasthan Assembly plans to update and enhance its presence on various social media platforms. By regularly sharing current and relevant information, the assembly can foster greater engagement with the public and increase awareness about its functioning.

As the Rajasthan Assembly embraces technological advancements, the introduction of a TV channel, a paperless system, and improved digital security measures will contribute to more efficient governance and greater public participation. Through these initiatives, the assembly aims to strengthen its communication channels and promote transparency, ultimately bolstering democracy at the state level.