Raj Kundra Makes a Comeback on Instagram, Shilpa Shetty Praises Him

After a two-year hiatus, Raj Kundra, a well-known name in the entertainment industry, has returned to Instagram. He shared a video on September 20th, featuring his Ganesh Chaturthi celebration where he is seen worshipping Lord Ganesha. In the caption, he expressed his gratitude and mentioned how the love from well-wishers makes him stronger while he remains patient towards the hate from haters.

This return to social media Raj Kundra caught the attention of his wife, Shilpa Shetty, who took to the comment section to express her love and support. Shilpa’s sister, Shamita Shetty, also joined in showing her affection for him.

Shilpa Shetty also shared a lovely family picture on Instagram on September 19th. The photo showcases the entire family twinning in yellow outfits as they worship Lord Ganesha. Shilpa adorns a gorgeous yellow saree, while Raj and their son wear traditional yellow kurta pajamas. Even their daughter, Samisha, looks adorable in yellow.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be seen in the slice-of-life comedy-drama film “Sukhee,” which is set to release on September 22nd. Directed Sonal Joshi, the film also stars Kusha Kapila, Amit Sadh, Chaitanya Choudhry, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Kiran Kumar, and Vinod Nagpal. Additionally, she is collaborating with Rohit Shetty for his action cop drama series “Indian Police Force,” alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Shilpa is also working on the Kannada language action film “KD – The Devil,” directed Prem.

Overall, Raj Kundra’s return to Instagram has brought joy to fans and received praise from his loved ones. Shilpa Shetty continues to be busy with her upcoming projects in the entertainment industry.

