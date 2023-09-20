Raj Kundra Returns to Instagram and Prepares for Acting Debut

Raj Kundra, who was embroiled in a pornographic scandal in 2021, has made a comeback on Instagram after a two-year hiatus. The businessman, who is soon going to make his acting debut in his own biopic, shared a video from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and expressed gratitude towards his well-wishers and determination towards his haters.

In 2021, Raj Kundra had deleted his social media accounts following the scandal. However, he has now returned to Instagram on September 20, sharing the joyous occasion of welcoming Lord Ganesha into his home. In the caption, he wrote, “Jai Shri Ganesh HE’S BACK! Well-wishers, your love makes me stronger; haters, your hate makes me unstoppable! Karma is efficient, and I am just being patient. Ganpati Bappa Morya!!!! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.” His wife, Shilpa Shetty, showed her support leaving a comment that read, “Stay blessed and protected always,” while sister-in-law Shamita Shetty expressed her love writing, “Love u jiju.”

Aside from his return to Instagram, Raj Kundra is set to make his debut as an actor. The film will recount his experiences during his time in India’s Arthur Road Jail, where he was held due to his alleged involvement in the pornographic content scandal. The director’s name has not been disclosed yet, but Raj Kundra will be creatively involved in all aspects of the production, from scriptwriting to production. The movie will document his journey from the first allegations to his time in jail and subsequent release, offering a perspective from Kundra and his family.

The Raj Kundra porn scandal was one of the most controversial topics of 2021, causing a nationwide uproar. Raj Kundra was arrested the Mumbai Police on July 19, 2021, for his alleged role in the creation and publication of pornographic films.

Sources:

– [Source Name]

– [Source Name]