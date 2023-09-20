Raj Kundra Returns to Instagram After Two Years

After a two-year hiatus, Raj Kundra, businessman and husband of Shilpa Shetty, has made a comeback on Instagram. Raj had deleted his social media accounts shortly after being released on bail in a porn film case in 2021. However, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival celebrating Lord Ganesha, Raj decided to return to Instagram.

In his first post, Raj shared a video showcasing his family’s Ganpati celebrations at home. The video captures the family performing aarti and offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. Raj captioned the post, “Jai Shri Ganesh 🙏 he’s BACK! Well wishers, your love makes me stronger; haters, your hate makes me unstoppable! Karma is efficient, I am just being patient 🙏 Ganpati Bappa Morya!!!! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.”

Shilpa Shetty, commenting on Raj’s post, wished him blessings and protection. Shamita Shetty, Shilpa’s sister, also expressed her love for Raj. Raj’s mother-in-law, Sunanda Shetty, warmly welcomed him back on Instagram and wished him good health, wealth, happiness, and success.

Raj and Shilpa have a tradition of welcoming Lord Ganesha into their home every year. On September 19, several celebrities visited their home to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings as part of the Ganpati festivities.

Since his arrest, Raj has kept a low profile and has refrained from using social media. He has often been seen hiding his face behind masks while in public. Raj previously explained that he wears masks to avoid giving the media an opportunity to photograph him, as he felt harmed the media trial he endured.

Raj was arrested in July 2021 for allegedly producing pornographic videos but was granted bail in September of the same year. He was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act, and the Information Technology Act.

