New Title: Father Pleads for Son’s Release, Denies Criminal Intent

Summary: Devanand Jha, the father of Lalit Jha, who is accused of the Parliament security breach, passionately maintains that his son is innocent and should be released immediately. He argues that Lalit’s act of raising concerns about unemployment does not warrant punishment, comparing it to serious crimes like murder or theft. Despite Lalit’s methods being questioned, Devanand believes in the validity of his son’s cause. The family, residing mostly in Kolkata, expresses shock and disbelief at Lalit’s arrest, highlighting his positive qualities of talent, generosity, and desire for societal change.

In a small village in Benipur block, Devanand Jha, a 68-year-old priest, pleads for the release of his son, Lalit Jha, who is accused of masterminding the recent security breach in Parliament. Devanand asserts that Lalit is a talented individual who is always ready to help others, emphasizing his graduation in science and his aspirations to become a doctor. He reminisces Lalit dropping them at the train station on December 10, unaware of the important work Lalit had in Delhi. Devanand firmly believes that Lalit’s actions, although not ideal, are justified the issue he has raised about unemployment in the country. He adamantly denies that his son has committed severe crimes like murder, theft, or dacoity.

Lalit’s mother, Manjula Jha, joins in defending her son, expressing her disbelief at the seriousness of his alleged act. She firmly believes that Lalit is incapable of committing a crime, citing his previous visits to the village and his dedication to teaching children. Others in the village echo the sentiment, vouching for Lalit’s honesty and describing him as a simple person with revolutionary thoughts.

While the Delhi Police have invoked sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Lalit and five others, Devanand and the villagers are confident in his eventual release. They believe that Lalit has been wrongly arrested without any substantial evidence. Devanand’s other son, Sonu Jha, also maintains Lalit’s innocence and expresses his trust in his brother’s eventual exoneration.

Despite the charges against Lalit and the allegations of his involvement in sending a video regarding the security breach, the family and villagers firmly stand their belief in his innocence and the importance of his cause. They continue to support Lalit, hoping for his swift release and the understanding of his intentions.