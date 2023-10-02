September Fundraising Events for Nonprofit Organizations

September is a busy month for nonprofit organizations as they kickstart their fundraising efforts for the year. Here are four events that took place this September:

Chips Ahoy Fundraiser for Children’s Benefit League

The Children’s Benefit League (CBL) hosted a fundraiser with a nautical theme on September 9 at the Long Beach Yacht Club. The event featured live music from The Howes, who gained fame on NBC’s “The Voice.” Attendees enjoyed a beautiful afternoon the bay and participated in a silent auction with over 100 items. The funds raised will support five clinics: The Guidance Center, The Dental Clinic, Ability First, John Tracy Center, and The Children’s Center. The league has raised over $2 million for these clinics since its inception in 1948.

Long Beach Retired Teacher’s Association Scholarships

The Long Beach Retired Teacher’s Association awarded $74,000 in scholarships to 16 students on September 15. The scholarships were offered three area colleges: Long Beach City College, Cerritos College, and Cal State Long Beach. The organization does not host fundraising activities but instead relies on generous donations from its members to fund the scholarships.

Summertime Patio Party

A patio party was hosted Gary and Dawna DeLong at their home on the occasion of winning a food truck auction item at the Long Beach Ronald McDonald House Gala. The event featured a meatless menu catered the Beyond Meat Food Truck. Around 60 guests enjoyed the pleasant weather and delicious food, with many remarking that the meatless options were surprisingly similar in taste to beef.

Goals for Life Fundraiser

The Goals for Life Foundation held a fundraising event on September 20 at the Old Ranch Country Club. The foundation, led former NFL player Reggie Berry, provides support and mentorship to at-risk youth through the involvement of former football players. The event raised approximately $110,000 for the foundation, which has positively impacted 30,000 students through its programs.

These September events showcased the generosity and dedication of individuals and organizations in supporting important causes. By attending and contributing to fundraisers like these, community members make a tangible difference in the lives of those in need.

