New Raising Cane’s Location Opens in Pittsburgh Area, Attracts Crowds

In exciting news for chicken lovers in the Pittsburgh area, the second Raising Cane’s location opened its doors on Tuesday. The new restaurant, situated on Route 30 in North Versailles, saw customers lining up for hours eagerly waiting to try their famous chicken fingers.

To celebrate the grand opening, the restaurant held a raffle where twenty lucky winners were selected for the chance to receive free Cane’s for an entire year. Among the winners was Joseph Russell, a North Side resident who expressed his love for Raising Cane’s chicken. Russell shared his excitement, mentioning that he had first tasted Raising Cane’s while in Mississippi and had been eagerly awaiting their arrival in Pittsburgh.

Raising Cane’s is renowned for its specialization in chicken finger meals. According to Justin Pesicek, the area leader of Raising Cane’s restaurants, they take great pride in their offering. They believe their chicken finger meals exceed those of any other establishment, thanks in part to their signature Raising Cane’s sauce. Made from scratch every day, this secret recipe is prepared the managers themselves.

The newly opened North Versailles location marks the second Raising Cane’s restaurant in Western Pennsylvania, the eighth in the state, and the 759th in the entire country. This expansion reflects the growing popularity of their unique menu and dedication to delivering high-quality chicken finger meals.

Raising Cane’s is not stopping there. The first local restaurant opened earlier this year in Oakland, and plans are already underway for two more locations in 2024. South Fayette and Pleasant Hills will soon experience the deliciousness of Raising Cane’s chicken fingers as these new restaurants are actively under construction.

Chicken enthusiasts in the Pittsburgh area can look forward to enjoying Raising Cane’s delectable chicken finger meals at more convenient locations in the near future.