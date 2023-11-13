New Street Fighter 6 Costumes Bring Ryu and Chun-Li to Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft has just made an exciting announcement for both Street Fighter™ 6 and Rainbow Six Siege fans. In a surprising crossover event, Ryu and Chun-Li from the Street Fighter franchise are now available as premium skins in Rainbow Six Siege.

During the Operation Deep Freeze stream preceding Season 4, Ubisoft unveiled the Ryu and Chun-Li bundles for the popular team shooter. Grim, one of the operators, can now be dressed up as Ryu in his SF6 attire, while Ying transforms into the iconic Chun-Li with her newest design. The bundles include not only character skins but also weapon skins, operator portraits, card backgrounds, and street tag charms.

It’s no secret that Capcom, the publisher of Street Fighter, is no stranger to crossovers and special promotions with other gaming giants. This collaboration with Ubisoft adds another exciting dimension to the diverse offerings from both franchises.

This unique crossover allows fans of both Street Fighter™ 6 and Rainbow Six Siege to experience their favorite characters in new and unexpected ways. Whether you’re a long-time Street Fighter fan or a dedicated Rainbow Six Siege player, these costumes provide a fresh and immersive experience.

The Ryu and Chun-Li bundles can be purchased separately for 1,944 R6 Credits each. Depending on the credit bundles purchased, players can expect to spend around $20 on a single bundle or $35 for both.

As Street Fighter 6 players eagerly await new costumes for the fighting game, these unexpected appearances in Rainbow Six Siege certainly add to the anticipation. Although the release date for the Street Fighter 6 costumes is yet to be announced, fans can look forward to upcoming reveals in the coming months.

It’s worth noting that Ryu and Chun-Li have previously made appearances in other games, donning guns and firearms. This crossover between fighting games and shooters not only introduces new dimensions to the characters but also brings together diverse gaming communities.

FAQ:

Q: How much do the Ryu and Chun-Li bundles cost in Rainbow Six Siege?

A: The Ryu and Chun-Li bundles are priced at 1,944 R6 Credits each.

Q: Can I purchase the bundles separately?

A: Yes, the Ryu and Chun-Li bundles can be purchased separately.

Q: Are there any other games where Ryu and Chun-Li have appeared as skins?

A: Yes, Ryu and Chun-Li have previously appeared as skins in games like Fortnite and PUBG: Battlegrounds.

Q: When will the new costumes for Street Fighter 6 be released?

A: The release date for the new costumes in Street Fighter 6 is yet to be announced.