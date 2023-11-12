Rainbow Six Siege Collides with Street Fighter in New Bundle

Rainbow Six Siege, the popular tactical first-person shooter Ubisoft, is about to take its intense gameplay to a whole new level with the highly anticipated Street Fighter Bundle. This crossover event merges the worlds of Rainbow Six Siege and the Street Fighter series, bringing iconic characters from the legendary fighting game franchise into the FPS realm.

In this thrilling collaboration, players will have the opportunity to purchase two unique bundles, each featuring fan-favorite characters reimagined with a tactical twist. Prepare for intense action as Ying transforms into the legendary Chun-Li, known for her lightning-fast kicks and acrobatic prowess. Meanwhile, brace for impact as Grim takes on the persona of Ryu, the relentless martial artist renowned for his devastating Hadouken.

The Street Fighter Bundles for Rainbow Six Siege are now available across multiple gaming platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, Amazon Luna, and PC. This ensures that players on various systems can experience the excitement of this unprecedented crossover event.

Fans of both franchises can look forward to a fresh perspective as Rainbow Six Siege seamlessly integrates Street Fighter’s iconic characters into its strategic gameplay. With the introduction of Chun-Li and Ryu, players will discover new strategies and synergies to master, further enhancing the ever-evolving landscape of Rainbow Six Siege.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Street Fighter Bundle in Rainbow Six Siege?

A: The Street Fighter Bundle is a unique crossover event in Rainbow Six Siege that introduces characters from the Street Fighter series as playable operators.

Q: Which characters are included in the bundle?

A: The bundle features Ying as Chun-Li and Grim as Ryu.

Q: On which platforms is the Street Fighter Bundle available?

A: The Street Fighter Bundle can be purchased on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, Amazon Luna, and PC.

Q: Can players from different platforms play together?

A: Rainbow Six Siege currently supports cross-platform play between PlayStation and Xbox consoles.