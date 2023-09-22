Social Media Influencers Are Becoming the New Career Path for Chinese Youth

In China, being a social media influencer is quickly becoming a popular career path for young people. With the rise of platforms like Red, which is similar to Instagram, individuals can create content targeting young audiences and earn money promoting products in their posts. This has led to a surge in interest, with over 60% of young people surveyed expressing a desire to become influencers.

Rainbow Li, a full-time social media influencer, has experienced the benefits of this career choice firsthand. With over 100,000 followers, Li can charge advertisers around 10 yuan ($2.12) for every 1,000 followers, earning her thousands of yuan per advertisement. This has allowed her monthly earnings to surpass 100,000 yuan ($21,000), far exceeding the average income of a corporate worker in China’s big cities.

The increase in interest in becoming a social media influencer has also led to a growth in influencer agencies. These agencies provide guidance and support to young individuals looking to enter the industry. According to data from iiMedia Research, there are now over 47,000 influencer agencies in China.

While being a social media influencer is not yet seen as a long-term career path for older Chinese individuals, younger generations are starting to view it as a legitimate option. Elaine Jing Zhao, a senior lecturer at the University of New South Wales, explains that young people see the potential to make money through live streaming, advertising deals, and viewer tipping. This, coupled with the economic slowdown, has prompted many young people to explore alternative career options.

However, not all influencers find success. Charles Xu, who started as an influencer on Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok), faced challenges when the economy took a downturn. His income dropped significantly, and he realized that the intense competition among influencers was also a factor contributing to his struggles.

Despite the challenges, the influencer industry in China continues to grow. A report from PwC predicts that China’s influencer industry and social media platforms will drive the country’s internet advertising sector to a growth rate of 13.13% this year.

