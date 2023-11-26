Utilizing the Power of Social Media for BJP’s Success in Elections

Jammu, Nov 25: At a recent gathering of BJP social media volunteers in Jammu, Ravinder Raina, the president of BJP JK UT, emphasized the crucial role that social media will play in shaping public opinion and influencing the results of future elections. Raina urged the volunteers to maximize the potential of social media platforms through a coordinated and comprehensive campaign. He firmly believed that the party’s success in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls would heavily rely on the effectiveness of their social media presence.

Raina stressed the importance of roping in technically-savvy individuals to join the Social Media Department and encouraged the volunteers to remain dedicated to strengthening the party’s base. He acknowledged the excellent work done the BJP under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi but urged the team to mobilize all available resources to ensure record-breaking victories in the upcoming elections.

Echoing Raina’s sentiments, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma emphasized the power of social media in influencing public opinion. He urged the Social Media Department to remain focused on generating positive narratives through various platforms. Sharma acknowledged that in the current political landscape, the BJP’s strong presence on social media can significantly contribute to their success.

Priya Sethi, the in-charge of the Social Media Department in J&K, recognized the immense potential of social media as a tool for connecting with voters and achieving electoral success. She called on the department’s handlers to effectively leverage the power of social media to disseminate party policies, connect with voters, and garner support for the BJP.

The event also saw speeches from Vibodh Gupta, BJP General Secretary, and Ankit Gupta, the convenor of the J&K BJP Social Media Department, who both expressed confidence in the power of social media to propel the party to historical victories in the Lok Sabha elections.

As the proceedings came to an end, Nitish Mahajan, the co-incharge of the Social Media Department, thanked everyone and assured them of his team’s dedication to securing the party’s triumph in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

