New Jersey Braces for Stormy Weather and Potential Flooding

New Jersey residents should prepare for stormy weather and the possibility of flooding as a powerful cold front approaches the area. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds on Sunday and Sunday night, with the impacts lasting through the Monday morning rush hour.

According to meteorologists, a surge of moist air will combine with the cold front, resulting in heavy rainfall and gusty winds across the state. Flooding and power outages are a major concern, and there is even a chance of some slushy snowflakes early on Monday morning.

The timeline for the storm indicates that Sunday morning will start off quietly with light fog, thick clouds, and a warm breeze. Rain will begin to spread into the region between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., initially appearing scattered but becoming steadier and more widespread throughout the afternoon. As the ground becomes saturated and storm drains are overwhelmed, ponding and flooding will become increasingly problematic.

The worst of the storm is expected to occur between sunset and midnight on Sunday, bringing heavy, wind-driven rain. After midnight, the rain will continue, and temperatures will drop as the cold front moves in. There is a chance the rain may mix with or transition to snow just before sunrise on Monday, especially in the northern and western areas of the state.

In terms of impacts and advisories, New Jersey can expect significant rainfall, with totals averaging around 2 inches across the state. Coastal and southern areas may see even higher amounts, potentially exceeding 3 inches. Flash flooding is a major concern, especially in areas where leaves are blocking gutters and storm drains. A Flood Watch has been issued for all 21 counties of New Jersey from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

Winds will also be a notable factor, with gusts up to 40 mph possible throughout the state. The immediate coast, including Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic, and Cape May counties, is under a Wind Advisory from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning. Power outages and difficulties with driving and walking could occur due to the strong winds.

In terms of temperatures, there will be a noticeable cooldown, with highs only reaching the lower to mid-40s for the entire week. As the cold front arrives, there is a chance for a transition to a wintry mix or snow early on Monday morning, particularly in the northern and western regions.

Overall, New Jersey residents should be prepared for heavy rain, strong winds, and the potential for flooding during this upcoming storm. It is advised to stay updated on weather alerts and to take necessary precautions to ensure safety during this period of inclement weather.