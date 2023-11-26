Mumbai, often referred to as the bustling financial capital of India, awoke to a delightful surprise on Sunday morning. Accompanied gentle thunder, the city experienced a light shower that enveloped the streets with a refreshing cool breeze. Unexpectedly, the rainfall did not lead to any disturbances in the road traffic or local train services, much to the relief of the residents.

The south Mumbai’s Colaba observatory noted a measurement of 9.2 mm of rainfall, while the suburbs’ Santacruz observatory recorded 5.2 mm over the course of the past 24 hours, as confirmed the India Meteorological Department (IMD). These numbers provide a testament to the widespread nature of the showers, as they extended to various other parts of the state, including north central Maharashtra and the Konkan region.

Meteorologists at IMD Mumbai attributed the occurrence of these showers to westerly disturbances and winds coming from the Bay of Bengal. What stands out as particularly fascinating is the explanation provided IMD Mumbai, stating that a strong trough line played a significant role in bringing rains to Maharashtra. This weather phenomenon is typically confined to north India, making the event even more unusual.

Fortunately, the weather conditions throughout the day remained pleasant, and no major disruptions were reported due to the rainfall. This unexpected interlude allowed the residents of Mumbai to revel in the tranquil atmosphere and to momentarily step away from the chaotic rhythm of the city.

