Blustery Storm Threatens Holiday Decorations in the Northeast

A blustery storm is making its way towards the Northeast, putting holiday decorations at risk. The storm, set to arrive on Sunday and continue into Monday, is expected to bring heavy rains and damaging winds to the region. Although snow is not predicted for New York City, the storm poses a significant threat to trees, power lines, and outdoor holiday decorations.

An unusual wind advisory has been issued for parts of New York City, including Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island. The advisory, the first in three years, covers approximately 2.5 million people and warns of gusts up to 60 mph. Mayor Adams has urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm.

The storm system is also expected to impact the South and the interior Northeast with storms and snowfall respectively. Meteorologists have warned that the wind strength could be strong enough to cause damage to outdoor holiday decorations. Residents are advised to secure loose items around their homes to prevent them from being blown away.

While the storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds, it is not expected to result in snow in most areas. However, freezing temperatures farther inland may lead to snowfall, prompting Winter Storm Watches for parts of upstate New York and Vermont. Precipitation is expected to clear Monday night, but elevated winds may persist into Tuesday.

As the storm approaches, residents are urged to take precautions and secure their holiday decorations. Power outages may occur, and delays in transit hubs are possible as the workweek begins. Despite the potential disruptions, it is important to prioritize safety and be prepared for the blustery conditions ahead.